Pope wraps up Baltics trip with visit to secular Estonia

Pope Francis is wrapping up his pilgrimage to the Baltics with a stop in Estonia, often considered one of the least religious countries in the world.

Francis met President Kersti Kaljulaid upon arriving in the capital Tallinn.

Later, he will preside over a youth gathering before celebrating Mass in Tallinn’s Freedom Square for a Catholic community that numbers only 6,000 people.

His Holiness the Pope Francis @Pontifex just became an e-resident of #Estonia. Welcome to our #digital society! Now we have e-residents from 157 countries around the world #eResidency #PopeInEstonia #PopeFrancis pic.twitter.com/2KcvUbnqqE — Kersti Kaljulaid (@KerstiKaljulaid) September 25, 2018

Between a half and two-thirds of Estonia’s 1.3 million people profess no religious affiliation, with the Lutheran and Russian Orthodox churches counting the most followers of those who do.

Estonia is the last stop in Francis’ four-day visit that took him to Lithuania and Latvia.

He is aiming to encourage the Christian faith in the Baltics, which saw five decades of Soviet-imposed religious repression and state-sponsored atheism.

- Press Association