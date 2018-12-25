Pope Francis urges Christians to put love before materialism at Christmas
Pope Francis has urged Christians to forgo the greed, hoarding and materialism of Christmas and to focus instead on its message of simplicity, charity and love.
Francis celebrated a Christmas Eve Mass on Monday night in St Peter’s Basilica, opening a busy week for the pope that includes a Christmas Day message and blessing, a December 26 prayer, New Year’s Eve vespers and a January 1 Mass.
During his homily, Francis lamented that many people find meaning in possessions.
By contemplating God, who became a child, radiating light from the humility of the crib, we can also become witnesses to humility, tenderness and goodness. #Christmas— Pope Francis (@Pontifex) December 24, 2018
He said: “An insatiable greed marks all human history, even today, when paradoxically a few dine luxuriantly while all too many go without the daily bread needed to survive.”
Francis’ has focused on the world’s poor and downtrodden during his five-year papacy.
The Catholic Church’s first Latin American pope has denounced the global financial system that he says make the rich richer at the expense of the poor.
