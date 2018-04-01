Pope celebrates Easter mass in packed St Peter's Square

Tens of thousands of faithful have undergone heavy security checks to enter St Peter's Square to participate in Easter Sunday Mass celebrated by Pope Francis.

Francis opened Easter festivities with a tweet to his global flock: "Our faith is born on Easter morning: Jesus is alive! The experience is at the heart of the Christian message."

Our faith is born on Easter morning: Jesus is alive! This experience is at the heart of the Christian message. — Pope Francis (@Pontifex) April 1, 2018

Pilgrims from around the world and Italy gathered in the square decorated with spring flowers to hear Francis deliver the traditional "Urbi et Orbi" (to the city and to the world) Easter message from the central balcony of St Peter's Basilica.

Security precautions included bag checks and metal detector wands for everyone entering the square.

The Via Conciliazione avenue leading to the Vatican as well as smaller adjoining streets were closed to traffic.

The altar today is bedecked with flowers in honor of Jesus' resurrection #Easter #PopeFrancis pic.twitter.com/DbtjT4H2VI — Catholic News Agency (@cnalive) April 1, 2018

- Press Association and Digital Desk