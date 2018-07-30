Pope accepts resignation of Australian bishop convicted of sex abuse cover-up

The Pope has accepted the resignation of an Australian archbishop convicted of covering up the sexual abuse of children by a priest.

Francis’ move followed mounting pressure from Australian priests and even the prime minister, Malcolm Turnbull.

Adelaide Archbishop Philip Wilson was convicted in May of failing to report to police the repeated abuse of two altar boys by a paedophile priest in the Hunter Valley region north of Sydney during the 1970s.

The Pope had come under increasing pressure to act (AP)

He became the highest-ranking Catholic cleric ever convicted in a criminal court of covering up abuse.

Wilson had declined to resign pending an appeal of his case.

Mr Turnbull added his voice to those calling for his sacking in an appeal to Francis on July 19.

The Vatican said that Francis has accepted Wilson’s resignation.

- Press Association