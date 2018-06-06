Police warning in UK as two women fall ill after taking ‘Snapchat pills’

A police force has warned the public of taking illegal drugs with catchy names after two people were left in hospital after taking “Snapchat pills”.

The warning comes less than two weeks after two people died and more than a dozen were taken to hospital after falling ill at a festival on the south coast.

Illicit drug makers often press pills into shapes resembling famous logos or brands, making potentially deadly substances appear innocuous or attractive to young people.

We want to remind the public about the dangers of drugs. Drugs are often given catchy names to appeal to young people. We had an incident involving 2 females in hospital after taking ‘Snapchat pills‘. Any person offered drugs refuse & report via 101 or crime stoppers 0800555111. — West Yorkshire Police (@WestYorksPolice) June 5, 2018

No images have been released of the Snapchat pills, although there have been cases of illegal drugs being manufactured as small yellow, brick-shaped tablets bearing the mobile app’s logo.

Tommy Cowan, 20, and Georgia Jones, 18, both from Havant in Hampshire, died after attending Mutiny Festival in Portsmouth on May 26.

Georgia Jones died after falling ill at the Mutiny Festival (Hampshire Police/PA)

Ms Jones, a carer for people with learning and physical difficulties, was described by her family as a “very strong-willed and opinionated young lady”.

Mr Cowan, also known as Tommy Bakeer, who is understood to have a one-year-old son, was described as a “caring father”.

Tommy Cowan died in hospital (Hampshire Police/PA)

The pair were among 15 revellers admitted to Queen Alexandra Hospital from the event that night, with organisers issuing a warning of a “high strength or bad batch” of drugs.

The second day of the festival, which Craig David and Sean Paul were due to headline, was cancelled as a “safety precaution”.

