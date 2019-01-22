Police to interview man after digger attack destroys front of Liverpool hotel

A man is to be interviewed by detectives investigating after the front of a Liverpool hotel was destroyed by a digger, police have said.

Footage which went viral online showed the vehicle repeatedly smashing into the reception of the Travelodge in Liverpool Innovation Park on Monday, the day it was due to be completed.

Merseyside Police were called to the scene shortly after 3pm and said the driver left the vehicle and made off on foot in the direction of Edge Lane.

A force spokesman said: “A man has since been located and will be interviewed as part of the ongoing investigation.

“One man experienced eye irritation due to exposure to diesel and was treated at the scene by North West Ambulance Service. It is not believed anyone else was injured during the incident.”

Ceiling fixer Samuel White, 24, told the Press Association on Monday: “The handover was today, everything completed, we’d put the last tile in, cleaned up and made sure everything was perfect.

“Then some idiot in a mini digger decided to drive through the middle of the building.” Damage caused to the Travelodge in Edge Lane, Liverpool (Samuel White/PA)

Mr White repeated claims made by many on social media that the driver of the digger was angry over a pay dispute said to involve £600.

- Press Association