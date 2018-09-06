Police responding to ‘active shooter’ in Cincinnati

US police are responding to an active shooter at the Fifth Third Bank building in Cincinnati city centre

.

Officers said in a tweet that there was an “active shooter/officer involved shooting incident”.

An officer at the scene said at least two, and possibly more, people have been shot.

It is not clear if the shooter was one of them.

Streets around the building at the city’s Fountain Square were closed on Thursday morning.

