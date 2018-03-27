Police officers escape charges in fatal shooting of Alton Sterling that sparked US protests

Louisiana's attorney general has ruled out criminal charges against two Baton Rouge police officers in the fatal shooting of a black man whose death fuelled widespread protests.

Attorney General Jeff Landry's announcement came nearly 11 months after the Justice Department ruled out federal criminal charges over Alton Sterling's July 2016 death.

Officer Blane Salamoni shot and killed Mr Sterling during a struggle outside a shop where the 37-year-old was selling homemade CDs.

Officer Howie Lake II helped wrestle Mr Sterling to the ground, but he did not fire his gun.

Two mobile phone videos of the shooting quickly spread on social media, leading to nightly protests during which nearly 200 people were arrested.

The officers' body cameras and a store surveillance camera also recorded the encounter.