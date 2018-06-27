Police officer charged over fatal shooting of black teenager in the US

A police officer who shot an unarmed black teenager in Pennsylvania has been charged with criminal homicide.

The charge against East Pittsburgh officer Michael Rosfeld, 30, is included in court records obtained by media organisations.

Rosfeld, who is white, has been charged over the death of 17-year-old Antwon Rose Jr on June 19.

Michelle Kenney, the mother of Antwon Rose Jr, cries during the funeral service for her son at Woodland Hills Jr. High School (AP)

Authorities have said Mr Rose and another teenager arrested this week fled after being pulled over on suspicion they were involved in a drive-by shooting.

Mr Rose was shot three times, leading to daily protests around Pittsburgh.

Rosfeld has been on administrative leave since the shooting occurred.

- Press Association