Police make arrest following 'Ross from Friends' look-alike appeal

A man has been arrested following a police appeal for a Ross from Friends look-alike which went viral.

Image via Press Association.

The image of a suspected thief, taken in Blackpool in the UK, was widely shared after internet users noted his resemblance to actor David Schwimmer.

Lancashire Police said a 36-year-old suspect was arrested in Southall, west London, on suspicion of theft.

Following the appeal we posted looking for a man who resembles a well-known actor, we now have an update. Thanks to our colleagues @MetPoliceUK, a 36-year-old man was arrested in Southall last night on suspicion of theft. Thank you for the support, especially @DavidSchwimmer! pic.twitter.com/nOgF1KQb0X — LancsPolice (@LancsPolice) November 13, 2018

Lancashire Police announced the arrest on Twitter, thanking David Schwimmer for his support.

After the original image was shared hundreds of thousands of times, the actor shared a video proclaiming his own innocence where he could be seen carrying a crate of beer out of a New York shop.

Officers, I swear it wasn't me.

As you can see, I was in New York.

To the hardworking Blackpool Police, good luck with the investigation.#itwasntme pic.twitter.com/EDFF9dZoYR — schwim (@DavidSchwimmer) October 24, 2018

The Tweet read: "Officers, I swear it wasn't me. As you can see, I was in New York.

"To the hardworking Blackpool Police, good luck with the investigation."

- Digital Desk