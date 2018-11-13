Police make arrest following 'Ross from Friends' look-alike appeal

Back to UK World Home

A man has been arrested following a police appeal for a Ross from Friends look-alike which went viral.

Image via Press Association.

The image of a suspected thief, taken in Blackpool in the UK, was widely shared after internet users noted his resemblance to actor David Schwimmer.

Lancashire Police said a 36-year-old suspect was arrested in Southall, west London, on suspicion of theft.

Lancashire Police announced the arrest on Twitter, thanking David Schwimmer for his support.

After the original image was shared hundreds of thousands of times, the actor shared a video proclaiming his own innocence where he could be seen carrying a crate of beer out of a New York shop.

The Tweet read: "Officers, I swear it wasn't me. As you can see, I was in New York.

"To the hardworking Blackpool Police, good luck with the investigation."

- Digital Desk

KEYWORDS:

BlackpoolUKTheft

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in World