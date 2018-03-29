Police launch manhunt after driver tries to ram group of French soldiers

A vehicle has been driven at soldiers who were out jogging near their military barracks, the mayor of a town in the French Alps said.

Jean-Luc Corbet, mayor of Varces-Allieres-et-Risset, told BFM-TV authorities are currently searching for the vehicle and the driver.

A military official told the AP that no one was injured.

The official said the reason for the driver's actions was unknown and it is unclear if the military was being targeted specifically.

Last week an Islamic extremist shot at police returning from jogging in southern France, before taking hostages in a supermarket.

Four people died before the attacker was gunned down.

