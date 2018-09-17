Police hunting for man accused of threatening Trump
17/09/2018 - 20:54:00Back to Donald Trump World Home
A man accused of threatening Donald Trump is being sought in Ohio, where he is believed to have abandoned a stolen truck.
The US Marshals Service said Shawn Richard Christy stole a truck on Sunday in McAdoo, Pennsylvania, and fled after abandoning it on Sunday afternoon on Interstate 71 in the Mansfield area of northern Ohio.
Authorities said a federal warrant was issued on June 19 for the 27-year-old McAdoo man in connection to Facebook posts threatening to shoot the president and a district attorney in Pennsylvania.
Officials said he also threatened a police chief.
Pennsylvania warrants issued for Christy allege burglary, probation violation and failure to appear for an aggravated assault case.
Authorities say Christy should be considered armed and dangerous.
- Press Association