Police getting coffee foil Starbucks robbery

Two armed men who threatened staff at a Starbucks were unwittingly met by police who were getting coffee in the drive-thru.

One male was arrested after the incident at 5am in Northamptonshire, England, dubbed “coppercino” by the police force’s armed response vehicle unit.

They said officers were confronted with “violent resistance”, adding that staff had been threatened with weapons and cash was stolen.

The force, which did not give details as to what happened to the second man they said was involved, said the pair “didn’t account for armed officers sat in the drive-thru ordering a coffee”.

- Press Association
