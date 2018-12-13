Police find shovel linked to backpacker Grace Millane’s murder

Detectives investigating the murder of British backpacker Grace Millane in New Zealand have found a missing shovel they believe is linked to her death.

Auckland City Police said they were searching for the spade in connect with the murder of the 22-year-old from Essex, who was last seen on the eve of her birthday.

The force said on Thursday it had discovered the spade in the central west Auckland area after going through CCTV footage. Grace Millane was travelling in New Zealand when she went missing (Lucie Blackman Trust/PA)

Detective Inspector Scott Beard said: “A shovel that was the subject of a police appeal in relation to the Grace Millane investigation has been located.

“The item was recovered by detectives earlier today, as a result of the continued examination of CCTV footage.

“It was located and seized in the central west Auckland area.

“Police would like to thank those members of the public who called the 0800 number with various sightings of similar items.”

A 26-year-old man, who cannot be named, has been charged with murder and appeared in an Auckland court on Monday.

The last confirmed sighting of Ms Millane was at 9.41pm on December 1, the day before her birthday, at the Citylife Hotel, when she was seen with a “male companion”.

Police initially launched a missing person inquiry for the University of Lincoln graduate after her parents became concerned that she did not reply to birthday wishes sent on December 2.

A week later, on December 8, police said they were treating the case as a homicide investigation and a day later a body was found in the Waitakere Ranges 10 metres away from the road.

Her body was formally identified on Wednesday, and police said her family were “in the process of organising to take her home”.

In a statement on Wednesday, Ms Millane’s said their “whole world turned upside down” after her disappearance.

Calling the crime “heinous”, the family also paid tribute to investigating officers for completing a “concise, stringent and thorough investigation”.

On Monday, New Zealand’s prime minister Jacinda Ardern gave an emotional apology to Ms Millane’s family, saying: “Your daughter should have been safe here, and she wasn’t, and I’m sorry for that.”

“I cannot imagine the grief of her family and what they would be experiencing and feeling right now.”

The same day, a local radio station in New Zealand read out an open letter on air responding to people asking why she was travelling on her own.

In the letter read on The Edge radio station, presenter Meg from the 'Dom, Meg and Randell' show, said: "This was not her fault. Nor was it her parents, who would’ve proudly dropped her off at the airport with a backpack on her back and a smile on her face. The question we should be asking is why did a 26-year-old man feel he had the right to take her life?"

You can read the full letter below and see Meg reading it out here.

Meg's letter:

I want to talk about Grace Millane who was 21 years old, celebrating her 22nd birthday In Auckland when she was allegedly murdered. She was young, vibrant, adventurous and travelled to New Zealand alone. I too have travelled alone, when I was 19 I flew to LA and did camp America. I know of many women who have done the same – family members, co-workers and friends all packing up their lives to enjoy the world.

And they all come home, full of stories and memories and life experiences they never would have been able to achieve by staying still. Grace won’t be going home and telling her stories. She won’t get her friends to crowd around her over brunch and flick through her photos in her phone with memories of new friends. She won’t be able to fulfil her dreams, fall in love, tick more things off her bucket list. She was unfairly, gut-wrenchingly taken away from us. And it wasn’t her fault.

I have heard and seen too many comments asking the question what was she doing travelling by herself. Or whether she was on a tinder date or not. I’ll say it again louder for the people in the back, this was not her fault. Nor was it her parents, who would’ve proudly dropped her off at the airport with a backpack on her back and a smile on her face. The question we should be asking is why did a 26-year-old man feel he had the right to take her life?

Grace wanted to come to New Zealand and enjoy all of the things that we love about our country, what we pride ourselves on. The scenery, the food, friendly people. And every woman should have the freedom to travel without the fear of death and violence.

My female friends: please let friends know where you are, who you are with and keep in touch with each other. There is an alarm on your iphone you can activate that will call the police if you feel scared, press the on-off button 5 times in a row and you will hear a siren sound. Samsung users, press that button 3 times and it will call your emergency contact. Look after each other. Men, please keep each other accountable – if you hear a mate talking disrespectfully of woman – be an ally to us and call them out on it.

We have a long way to go for Aotearoa to be the safe oasis we advertise ourselves as.

Rest in peace to Grace, whose only crime was chasing an adventure and living her life.

- Digital Desk and PA