Police detain man suspected of trying to ram group of French soldiers with his car

Update - 12.07pm: Security officials have said that police have detained a man suspected of attempting to drive his vehicle into soldiers who were out jogging near their military barracks in Varces-Allieres-Et-Riset in the French Alps.

In the original incident, a man shouted death threats from his car window at several groups of French soldiers out for a morning jog in the French Alps before trying to run two of them over, a military spokesman said.

Colonel Benoit Brulot, a French Army spokesman, told the AP that the driver circled the military barracks in Varces-Allieres-et-Risset, in the south-eastern Isere region, shouting at groups of soldiers.

He returned later and tried to hit the two soldiers with his car before making a quick getaway.

Mr Brulot said that none of the soldiers, from the 27th Mountain Infantry Brigade, was injured.

10.50am: Police launch manhunt after driver tries to ram group of French soldiers

A vehicle has been driven at soldiers who were out jogging near their military barracks, the mayor of a town in the French Alps said.

Jean-Luc Corbet, mayor of Varces-Allieres-et-Risset, told BFM-TV authorities are currently searching for the vehicle and the driver.

A military official told the AP that no one was injured.

The official said the reason for the driver's actions was unknown and it is unclear if the military was being targeted specifically.

Last week an Islamic extremist shot at police returning from jogging in southern France, before taking hostages in a supermarket.

Four people died before the attacker was gunned down.

- PA