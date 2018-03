Police arrest Central Michigan University shooting suspect

A 19-year-old student suspected of killing his parents at a Central Michigan University dormitory and then running from campus has been apprehended.

Central Michigan's Emergency Communication said on its website that James Eric Davis Jr was arrested without incident early today.

The post says Davis was seen on a train passing through the north end of campus shortly after midnight.

Police say Friday morning's shooting at Campbell Hall happened when parents were arriving to pick up students for the beginning of a week-long spring break.

More than 100 police officers, some heavily armed in camouflage uniforms, had searched neighbourhoods near Central Michigan University following the shooting.

The university identified the two dead as Davis's mother Diva Davis and father James Davis Sr, a part-time police officer in the Chicago suburb of Bellwood.

The shooting occurred at a residence hall at Central Michigan, which is about 70 miles north of Lansing.