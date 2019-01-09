PM condemns threats of violence against MPs and journalists

Theresa May has condemned threats of violence and intimidation against MPs and journalists after a series of verbal attacks outside Parliament.

The Prime Minister said politicians and the media should be able to “go about their work without harassment and intimidation” as tensions heightened in Westminster.

Her comments came after a Tory former minister received a death threat after he voted against the Government over a no-deal Brexit.

Nick Boles was one of 20 Conservatives who joined opposition parties in backing a cross-party amendment to the Finance Bill intended to limit the Government’s powers to make tax changes in the event of no-deal on Tuesday evening.

The Grantham and Stamford MP then received a message through his website warning him to “prepare to die”.

Mr Boles tweeted a picture of the message which read: “Your days are f****** numbered traitor! Prepare to die …”

And he wrote: “Received this charming message through my website last night. If the inadequate who sent knew anything about me he would realise I need no reminding that my days are numbered!”

Another Tory MP who voted against the Government on Tuesday night was warned that their “days are f****** numbered”.

In a message seen by the Press Association, the MP was also told: “Death will be f****** swift. Expect …”

The MP said the police had been informed.

Mrs May told the Commons during Prime Minister’s Questions: “In recent days we have seen instances of threats of violence or intimidation against Members of this House including (Anna Soubry) and members of the media.

“I know the whole House will join me in condemning those threats.

“Politicians and the media should be able to go about their work without harassment and intimidation.”

On Monday, pro-EU Tory Anna Soubry was was branded a “Nazi” and a “liar” by a mob who targeted her during live television interviews and then followed her as she made her way back into the Commons.

- Press Association