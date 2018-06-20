Photographer captures something rather unexpected while taking pictures of Venus

A photographer trying to capture Venus in the night sky ended up with a rather unexpected celestial phenomenon in his images.

Uwe Reichert was looking to take photos of the planet’s conjunction with a three-day old moon on the evening of June 16 when Venus was photobombed by something bright falling from the sky.

Mr Reichert, from Heidelberg, Germany, observed a white light flashing above Venus and moving downward at high speed.

A bright #fireball lit up the night sky over Belgium on Saturday, June 16, 2018, 21:11 UT. I caught it with my camera when I imaged the conjunction of the 3-day old Moon and Venus. #meteor pic.twitter.com/3oOkosKhIJ — Uwe Reichert (@UReichert) June 18, 2018

It changed into an intense greenish glare before disintegrating to a spray of smaller sparkles and dying out just over the horizon.

The object, which turned out to be a fireball, was identified to have been over Belgium, some 230 kilometres from where Mr Reichert took the photo.

It was also spotted at a Foo Fighters concert in the Netherlands, while the rock band was performing at the Pinkpop Festival in the town of Landgraaf.

A star burned out.

The sky IS a neighborhood.

☄️🔭👽 pic.twitter.com/Q860yddDqE — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) June 18, 2018

The International Meteor Organization (IMO) said they received more than 90 reports of the blazing fireball in the night sky.

A bright fireball was largely observed (more than 90 reports) and video recorded from Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, France and the Netherlands on June 16th, 21h 11 UT. If you observed it, please report it! Thanks in advance! https://t.co/Pr5XOqcZE3 pic.twitter.com/mYbpSum04Z — IMO Meteor Org. (@IMOmeteors) June 17, 2018

Fireballs are really just big meteors – the result of meteoroids falling into the Earth’s atmosphere and burning up before disintegrating into a shower of sparkles.

Although they are are common events (an object one metre long strikes Earth’s atmosphere about 40 times per year), few are rarely seen as they usually appear over underpopulated areas.

- Press Association