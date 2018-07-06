Person charged over Canadian junior hockey team bus crash
A person has been arrested and charged in connection with an April bus crash involving a junior hockey team in Canada, police say.
Royal Canadian Mounted Police did not immediately release the person’s name today..
The crash occurred when a bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos hockey team collided with a truck in Saskatchewan on April 6.
13 people were killed and 13 others injured.
The Broncos were on their way to a crucial play-off game against the Nipawin Hawks when the accident occurred.
Police say the uninjured truck driver was initially detained, but later released and provided with mental health assistance.
- Press Association
