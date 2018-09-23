Pensioner charged with her husband's murder in UK

A pensioner has been charged with the murder of her 75-year-old husband at their home in England.

Packiam Ramathan, 73, is accused of murdering Kanagusabi Ramathan, who was found dead at a property in Burges Road, Newham, east London, on Friday.

She has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Thames Magistrates' Court tomorrow.

Mr Ramathan was found dead by emergency services with serious head injuries at around 2.20pm on Friday.

Detective Chief Inspector Chris Soole said: "While I'm confident we have charged the only suspect involved in this incident, I would still like to appeal to anyone who may have information that could help us piece together the chain of events that led to a man losing his life.

"In particular, I'd like to hear from anyone who had contact with the defendant or victim in the days and hours leading up to this event."

A post-mortem examination and formal identification will be carried out in due course.