Pence arrives in Japan to discuss trade and North Korea

US Vice President Mike Pence has arrived in Tokyo on an overnight visit to discuss North Korea and other issues with Japanese officials before heading to two regional summits.

Japanese officials say Mr Pence, who arrived on Monday evening local time, is expected to also discuss China’s growing regional influence and bilateral trade with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe when they meet on Tuesday.

.@SecondLady & I are on our way to Asia, where I’ll represent @POTUS at the ASEAN & APEC summits. I’ll deliver a clear message: we are committed to freedom, prosperity, & security in the region. #VPinAsia pic.twitter.com/8r46GV0ni7 — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) November 11, 2018

Mr Pence said in a recent opinion piece in the Washington Post that America will soon begin negotiations on a trade agreement with Japan.

Mr Pence also stressed American commitment to the security and prosperity of the Indo-Pacific region.

The Vice President is to attend a meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in Singapore and an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Papua New Guinea on behalf of President Donald Trump.

