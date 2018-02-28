Paul Manafort pleads not guilty over money laundering conspiracy charges

US president Donald Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort has maintained his innocence over new charges that he acted as an unregistered foreign agent and directed an international money laundering conspiracy.

Manafort appeared at a federal courthouse and entered a formal plea of not guilty to a second indictment brought against him by prosecutors working for special counsel Robert Mueller, who is investigating Russian election interference.

It is his first court appearance since his co-defendant and longtime business associate, Rick Gates, pleaded guilty and agreed to co-operate with prosecutors.

Manafort had previously pleaded not guilty in the case, but the latest indictment, which mirrored the charges filed against him last October, required him to formally enter a second plea.

During the hearing, Judge Amy Berman Jackson set a September 17 trial date for Manafort and reprimanded him for making a public statement last week about Gates' plea.

The statement violated a gag order she put in place early in the case, she said.

"I can certainly understand the impulse to not let that go by without asserting your innocence," Judge Jackson told Manafort, referring to Gates' plea and "hundreds" of news articles about it. But she said it cannot happen again, or she will hold him in contempt.

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort appeared in federal court where he pleaded not guilty to a five-count revised indictment as part of Special Counsel Mueller’s Russia investigation. The judge set the trial to start on Sept. 17. election.https://t.co/M4qdH8LqEE pic.twitter.com/uKwbmvgEdN — ABC News (@ABC) February 28, 2018

Manafort's attorney, Kevin Downing, told the judge his client would appreciate more guidance from the judge on what he can and cannot say publicly. He also said he plans to file a motion challenging her order.

Manafort's statement last week took aim at the prosecution, saying Gates' plea didn't change his commitment to defend himself against "the untrue piled-up charges contained in the indictments against me".

Manafort also said he had hoped and "expected" Gates would have had "the strength to continue the battle to prove out innocence".

"For reasons yet to surface he chose to do otherwise," Manafort said.

