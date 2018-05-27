Passengers warned to check with airlines after Stansted flights disrupted

Flights from Stansted Airport have been disrupted after the fuelling system was damaged by a lightning strike.

There were cancellations and delays after a thunderstorm and lightning strikes overnight.

The fuelling system was repaired on Sunday morning, but passengers were warned to check before travelling.

The airport said in a statement: “Due to an earlier lightning strike, the aircraft fuelling system was unavailable for a period this morning.

“Engineers have been on site and have now restored the system, however flights may still be subject to diversion, delay or cancellation.

“We apologise for the inconvenience and advise all passengers to check with their airlines for their latest flight updates.”

- Press Association