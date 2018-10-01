Passengers stranded after Primera Air cease operations ahead of filing for bankruptcy

Would-be passengers have been warned not to turn up for Primera Air flights after the discount airline ceased operations ahead of filing for bankruptcy.

Stansted said on Monday that travellers due to fly with the airline should not travel to the airport, from which Primera operated flights to Spain and the US.

Birmingham Airport referred customers to the Civil Aviation Authority advice, which urged those expecting return flights to the UK with the operator to make fresh arrangements home.

The Foreign Office said its consulate in Malaga had already been contacted for advice by a Briton.

Stansted Airport said in a statement: “Passengers due to travel with Primera Air are advised not to travel to the airport and instead contact the airline directly.”

The Danish airline said it was a “sad day” for staff and passengers but it had “no other choice than filing for bankruptcy”.

