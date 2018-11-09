Passengers injured as jet overshoots runway in Guyana

An airliner has overshot the runway at Guyana’s main international airport, injuring several people.

Fly Jamaica spokesman Carl Bowen said the plane, which was on its way to Toronto, reported a hydraulic failure emergency shortly after taking off from Cheddi Jagan International Airport and returned after less than 20 minutes.

Mr Bowen said 120 passengers and crew were on the Boeing 757-200.

When it landed, the crew was unable to stop the aircraft, which came to a halt at the north-eastern end of the runway, badly damaging its right wing and engine.

Mr Bowen said two elderly passengers were taken to hospital as a precaution and the plane was safely evacuated.

“We are making alternative arrangements to fly out the passengers,” he said.

In July 2011, a Boeing 737-800 belonging to Trinidad-based Caribbean Airlines crashed at the same airport after landing too far down the runway and running out of braking space, injuring several people.

The runway then was 7,400ft but is being extended to 10,000ft.

- Press Association