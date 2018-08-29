Passenger jumps off ferry near harbour in England

A search has been launched after a passenger jumped off a ferry near a harbour in the south of England.

The person was travelling on the Wightlink ferry from Portsmouth to Fishbourne on the Isle of Wight when the incident happened at around 10.50am this morning.

A spokeswoman for the UK's Maritime and Coastguard Agency said an “extensive search is being carried out”, involving a search and rescue helicopter, two lifeboats, harbour patrol vessels and a Royal Navy vessel.

The local coast guard has asked other vessels in the area to join the search.

Wightlink said in a statement: “On the 10.30am St Cecilia car ferry from Portsmouth to Fishbourne a passenger was seen to jump overboard, just outside Portsmouth Harbour.

“The crew of St Cecilia deployed the ship’s rescue boat and the coast guard is now the lead authority on this matter, with a number of vessels assisting in the search.”

