Passenger discovered with gunshot wound dies after car crashes into pedestrians

A man has died after being discovered with a gunshot wound in a car that had crashed into pedestrians, police said.

A silver Mercedes collided with pedestrians and other vehicles in Uxbridge Road, Hayes, west London, this afternoon.

A man inside the car was then found with a suspected gunshot wound.

The man was pronounced dead, despite the efforts of paramedics. His next of kin has been informed.

The driver of the car stopped at the scene and was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving.

Police, who were called at 2.43pm, said no pedestrians or other motorists were seriously hurt.- Press Association

