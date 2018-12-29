Passenger dies and 23 in hospital after bus overturns in Scotland

One man has died and 23 people have been taken to hospital after a bus overturned in the Scottish Borders.

The single-vehicle crash happened on the A6089, between Carfraemill and Gordon, at around 10.50am on Saturday.

Police Scotland said the private minibus was carrying 23 adult passengers plus the driver on a journey from Newtongrange to Kelso.

One male passenger died while 22 passengers and the driver are being treated in hospital. The extent of injuries is not known.

Those injured are being treated at Borders General Hospital, Edinburgh Royal Infirmary and the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Glasgow.

Police said the crash was declared a major incident with the Scottish Ambulance Service, Scottish Fire & Rescue Service, NHS Scotland and Scottish Borders Council involved.

Chief Inspector Steven Duncan said: “We’re providing ongoing support to the family of the man who tragically lost his life, along with those who have been injured and their families.

“Our Road Policing Unit, together with partners, are currently working to establish the full circumstances surrounding this.

“We’d ask anyone who may be concerned that a loved one has been affected, or anyone who could help with our investigation, to get in touch immediately via 101 and quote incident number 1369 of 29th December.”

