Paraguay opens embassy in Jerusalem, following US and Guatemala

Paraguay has become the second country to follow the US in moving its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.

Yesterday there were protests in Casablanca after Morocco confirmed its diplomatic effort will be moving from Tel Aviv.

Paraguayan president Horacio Cartes arrived in Jerusalem yesterday and today attended the inauguration ceremony with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Israeli Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan said the opening of Paraguay’s embassy in Jerusalem “is an important step.”

“Recognition of Jerusalem represents a change in the global political map: More and more countries support our positions and want to strengthen relations with us. In recent years, Paraguay has proved through a series of courageous decisions that it is a true friend.”

President Horacio Cartes Jara of #Paraguay - it’s my honor to welcome you and your embassy to #Jerusalem!

🇵🇾🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/ipCD05aMcr — Mayor Nir Barkat (@NirBarkat) May 21, 2018

Meanwhile, PLO Executive Committee member Dr. Hanan Ashrawi called on Paraguay to reverse its decision.

Dozens of Palestinians were killed in clashes with Israeli security forces last week when America opened its embassy in the disputed city.

Guatemala followed and moved their embassy last Wednesday and there are reports that Honduras is expected to announce its embassy in the coming weeks.

Digital Desk