Palestinian man dies after being shot by Israeli soldier

A 25-year-old Palestinian man has died after being critically wounded by Israeli army fire near Gaza's border with Israel.

The Gaza health ministry said the man had been shot in the head.

It did not provide details about the circumstances of today's shooting, which came as Palestinians were gathering for a fourth weekly mass protest on the border.

The Israeli military said it is looking into the incident.

Before Friday, 28 Palestinian protesters had been killed and hundreds wounded by Israeli army fire from across the border fence since the protests began in late March.

