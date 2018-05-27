Palestinian leader Abbas to remain in hospital, doctor says

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’s doctor says the 83-year-old is staying in hospital — abruptly reversing a previous announcement that he would be discharged.

Mr Abbas was hospitalised last week with a fever, just days after undergoing ear surgery.

Palestinian officials said he had pneumonia and was on a respirator, receiving antibiotics intravenously.

Yasser Abu Safiyeh initially said on Sunday that Mr Abbas would be discharged, and the media were alerted to the hospital.

Then the plan was reversed with no explanation offered.

Mr Abbas, who is a heavy smoker and overweight, has a long history of health issues, ranging from heart trouble to a bout of prostate cancer a decade ago.

His latest health scare and sudden hospitalisation revived anxiety over a potentially chaotic or even bloody succession battle as he currently has no deputy.

