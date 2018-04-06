Palestinian killed and multiple injuries in fresh protests on Gaza-Israel border

A Palestinian man has been killed by Israeli gunfire and 40 people have been injured in protests on the Gaza-Israel border, health officials said.

Health ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Kidra said the man was killed near the Gaza town of Khan Younis.

He was said to have been killed by a shot to the head.

Mr al-Kidra said 40 people were injured, five of them seriously, but did not provide a breakdown of the types of injuries.

Palestinian Red Crescent: 81 Palestinian protesters injured during today's protests, 3 of them are in critical condition. | #جمعة_الكوشوك #GreatReturnMarch https://t.co/gSoauj38YM — Middle East Monitor (@MiddleEastMnt) April 6, 2018

The casualties were the first as new violent incidents erupted on Friday along the Gaza-Israel border fence.

Palestinian protesters burned tyres, sending black smoke billowing into the air and prompting Israeli troops to fire tear gas and live fire.

In Gaza, 15 Palestinians were shot dead by Israeli soldiers as they took part in the “Great Return March.” Where they want to return to isn't as far away as you might think. pic.twitter.com/eJ9mx6KbxW — AJ+ (@ajplus) March 30, 2018

- Press Association & Digital Desk