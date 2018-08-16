Pakistan's ruling party suspends MP over assault

Pakistan's ruling party has suspended a newly elected MP after a video surfaced online showing him beating up a citizen in the southern city of Karachi.

The action taken against Imran Shah by the party of cricket star turned prime minister-designate Imran Khan is intended to show that it plans to take such offences seriously.

Mr Khan had campaigned on promises he would root out corruption and ensure justice for all.

I’ve been victim of this kind of physical torture by the private protocol guards. Totally unacceptable. He should resign if needed. Naya Pakistan has no space for this kind of protocol and bullying. Dr imran shah should be punished pic.twitter.com/fksmMPPdFb — Hassaan Niazi (@HniaziISF) August 14, 2018

His party, Tahreek-e-Insaf, won the most seats in parliament in the July 25 national elections.

The MP in question, Mr Shah, has already publicly apologised for the incident on Wednesday in which he assaulted an unidentified citizen over a minor road accident.

However, the video is an embarrassment to Mr Khan who is set to be elected prime minister in parliament on Friday.

Mr Khan's party in a statement said Shah's party membership will remain suspended until the probe against him is completed.

The prime minister in waiting will be sworn in by the country's ceremonial president Mamnoon Hussain, who completes his five-year term next month.

Also on Thursday, the country's elections oversight body said Pakistan's new president will be elected on September 4.

Pakistan's constitution stipulates that the president is indirectly elected by MPs from the National Assembly and the four provincial assemblies.

