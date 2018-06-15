Pakistan Taliban chief who ordered Malala assassination ‘killed in US strike’

Pakistan Taliban chief Mullah Fazlullah, who ordered the assassination of Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai, has been killed in a US drone strike in Afghanistan, a defence ministry spokesman said.

Fazlullah and two other insurgents were killed on Thursday morning in north-eastern Kunar province, Mohammad Radmanish said.

According to a statement attributed to US Forces-Afghanistan spokesman Lt Col Martin O’Donnell, the US carried out a “counter-terrorism strike” on Thursday in the border region between Afghanistan and Pakistan targeting “a senior leader of a designated terrorist organisation”.

This 2013 photo shows people in Islamabad watching a news report about the newly selected leader of the Pakistani Taliban Mullah Fazlullah (BK Bangash/AP)

The statement did not say whether the strike had killed anyone and did not identify Fazlullah as the target.

Mr Radmanish said the attack took place in Marawara district, near the border.

Ms Yousafzai survived the assassination attempt in 2012.

Fazlullah had ordered her killing for promoting girls’ education.

Ms Yousafzai returned to her home town earlier this year, opening a school funded by a charity she established to promote girls’ education globally.

Malala Yousafzai (Joe Giddens/PA)

She has often said that Fazlullah’s attempts to silence her backfired and instead he amplified her voice around the world.

A ruthless leader, Fazlullah ordered the bombing and beheadings of dozens of opponents when his band of insurgents controlled Pakistan’s picturesque Swat Valley from 2007 until a massive military operation routed them in 2009.

His insurgent group, the Tehrik-e-Taliban, also took responsibility for the brutal attack on an Army Public School in Pakistan’s north-western city of Peshawar in December 2014, when more than 140 children and their teachers were slaughtered.

Survivors of the attack told of insurgents roaming through the school shooting their victims, some as young as six years old, in the head.

Fazlullah rose to prominence through radio broadcasts in Swat demanding the imposition of Islamic law, earning him the nickname Mullah Radio.

His radio talks also aired the grievances of many in the north west against the government, such as its slow-moving justice system.

He also reached out to women, promising to address their complaints about not getting a fair share of their inheritance.

His brutality often included public beheadings, often of police officers.

His exact age is not known but he was believed to be in his late thirties.

- Press Association