Pair arrested over chicken shop explosion

Two men have been arrested after a suspected gas explosion at a Dixy Chicken shop in Birmingham.

The pair, aged 26 and 28, were taken into custody on Sunday on suspicion of conspiracy to commit arson.

West Midlands Police said the explosion took place at around 11.30pm on Saturday night at the eatery in Alcester Road South, Kings Heath, Birmingham.

File image.

The premises were closed at the time and no-one was injured, the force added.

The road was sealed off between York Road and Drayton Road while investigations were carried out.

The cordon was removed later on Sunday, with a barrier around the shop front.

Charred panels from the shop front remained by the side of the road, while severely damaged tables and chairs could be seen from beyond the barrier, and the floor had appeared to have partially given way.

- PA