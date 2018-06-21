Organiser of deadly Charlottesville rally gets initial approval for anniversary event

An organiser of last year's deadly white supremacist rally in Virginia has been granted initial approval to host a rally in the heart of Washington DC.

The National Park Service has approved an application for a Unite The Right anniversary rally to be held in front of the White House in August.

Last year's rally in Charlottesville

Organiser Jason Kessler's application describes it as a "white civil rights" rally.

He says he wants elected officials in Washington to know that the violence that killed a woman and injured others in Charlottesville was provoked by what he is calling "civil rights abuse".

The city of Charlottesville denied Mr Kessler's application to hold an anniversary rally there.

He estimates 400 people will join him in Washington.

Digital Desk