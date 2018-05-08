Opposition leader named new Armenian prime minister
Armenia’s parliament has elected opposition MP Nikol Pashinian as the country’s new prime minister.
Mr Pashinian had spearheaded weeks of largely peaceful protests that gripped the country during a time of political turmoil.
His election by a 59-42 vote overcomes one hurdle in resolving the crisis, but the Republican party he opposed retains a majority in parliament.
- Press Association
