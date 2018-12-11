One reported dead in shooting near French Christmas market

Reports from France say shots have been fired in the north-eastern city of Strasbourg.

It is believed to have happened close to a popular Christmas market.

The Reuters news agency is reporting one person has been killed and three others are injured, but this has not been confirmed.

UPDATE: One dead, six injured in gunshot attack in Strasbourg, gunman on the run - French police sources pic.twitter.com/TKKjsKoet7 — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) December 11, 2018

The French Interior Ministry is urging people there to stay indoors.

Sinn Féin politician Martina Anderson, a Member of the European Parliament representing Northern Ireland, tweeted: "We were in the centre of Strasbourg town when gun shots went off."

She added: "My thoughts & prayers with all who are injured."

The European Parliament building is around two miles from the centre of Strasbourg.

Local authorities in the Grand-Est and Bas-Rhin region tweeted for the public to "avoid the area of the police station", which is close to the city's Christmas market.

Thorbjorn Jagland, Secretary General of the Council of Europe, based in Strasbourg, wrote on Twitter: "The police informed me tonight of a shooting in Strasbourg with possibly one victim and several wounded.

"The perpetrator is still on the run.

"This is a serious incident and I advise all staff and visitors to stay at home or indoors for the moment."