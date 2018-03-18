One person dead after California mall shooting

A gunman has killed one person at a California shopping centre before turning the weapon on himself, authorities said.

Ventura County fire captain Steve Swindle said the gunman was injured and taken to hospital.

The Oaks Mall in Thousand Oaks, Californa. Photo: Google Maps.

He added that there was no threat to the public, but firefighters opened up a nearby fire station as a safety zone for shoppers.

The incident happened at The Oaks shopping centre in the city of Thousand Oaks, about 40 miles west of Los Angeles.

Shooting incident at California mall leaves 1 dead, another injured. pic.twitter.com/1SXvg1h7qh — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 18, 2018

- Press Association and Digital Desk