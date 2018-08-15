One of Europe’s most wanted men arrested leaving Watford gym

The suspected head of an international crime ring has been arrested leaving a gym in Watford.

Florin Ghinea, 43, who is one of Europe’s most wanted men, was arrested in the Hertfordshire town by armed officers from the National Crime Agency on Tuesday.

He is accused of human trafficking, conspiracy to murder, blackmail and money laundering in his native Romania.

Ghinea, who goes by the nickname Ghenosu, is accused of running a sex trafficking ring where Romanian women were forced to travel to Ireland, Finland and Dubai to work as prostitutes.

Suspected head of a major Romanian organised crime network arrested in an NCA operation supported by @HertsPolice



Florin Ghinea, 43, was detained by officers from the NCA’s Armed Operations Unit as he left a gym in Watford on Tuesday 14 August.https://t.co/nYmxCrFe9L pic.twitter.com/Dcv2fheoaC — NationalCrimeAgency (@NCA_UK) August 15, 2018

He also allegedly plotted to murder a criminal rival.

The 43-year-old appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday facing extradition back to Romania.

He will next appear at the same court on September 25.

National Crime Agency deputy director Tom Dowdall said: “Ghinea was being sought by the Romanian authorities for some extremely serious offences including human trafficking and murder, and was quite rightly regarded as one of Europe’s most wanted.”

- Press Association