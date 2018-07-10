One-month-old red panda triplets have just opened their eyes in South Carolina Zoo

Greenville Zoo in South Carolina has updated visitors on its one-month-old red panda triplets in a cute video, with the tiny trio just opening their eyes.

Posting the clip of the red pandas to Facebook, Greenville Zoo said: “So many people are asking about the panda triplets, well here they are.

“As you can see they are still very small, but have recently opened their eyes. All three are still going weight well and look great.”

Panda Eyes are opening SO many people are asking about the panda triplets, well here they are. As you can see they are still very small, but have recently opened their eyes. All three are still going weight well and look great. We will keep you posted as the time nears for them to be gettingbig enough to venture out on exhibit. Posted by Greenville Zoo on Monday, July 9, 2018

The adorable video now has over 6,000 views.

The cubs were born on June 12 to two of the zoo’s three resident red pandas, Collette and Zheng.

In a previous update on the triplets, the zoo said that the three cubs were: “fat and sassy”.

June 25th Red Panda Weigh-in If you have been wondering why you haven't seen the baby red pandas on exhibit, take a look at one from today's weigh-in. Eyes are still closed, but all three are fat and sassy. Collette has been doing an excellent job raising the triplets and has not required any assistance from the staff to keep their tummies full. Posted by Greenville Zoo on Monday, June 25, 2018

The cubs, two females and one male, are the first set of triplets born at the Greenville Zoo since 2006.

Announcing their birth, zoo director Jeff Bullock said: “At this point, all three cubs are doing well, appear healthy and happy, have good weight, and are active.”

Red pandas, also known as lesser pandas or red bear-cats, are an endangered species native to the Himalayas.

- Press Association