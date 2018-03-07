One man and two women injured in Vienna stabbing incident; Manhunt underway

Austrian media report that several people have been injured in a knife attack on the streets of Vienna.

News website heute.at reports that the attack happened this evening, when a man with a knife randomly attacked pedestrians near the capital’s famous Prater park.

Citing a police spokesman, the Austria Press Agency reports that three people were seriously injured and that police are still searching for the attacker.

According to the police, the victims are one man and two women between the ages of 40 and 50 years.

A motive for the attack wasn’t immediately known.

According to reports subways at and around the Nestroyplatz have been redirected.

