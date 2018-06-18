One killed as van runs into fans at Dutch music festival

A van has run into a group of fans at a music festival in the Netherlands, killing one and injuring three, before fleeing the scene.

Police in the province of Limburg said authorities are still looking for the white van, hours after Monday’s pre-dawn crash near a camp site close to the famous Pinkpop festival in the south-eastern municipality of Landgraaf.

(Screenshot/PA)

The three-day concert is attended by tens of thousands of music fans and ended late on Sunday with a performance by Bruno Mars.

- Press Association