One in four Air France flights to be cancelled due to strike
Air France expects to cancel around 25% of its flights tomorrow, due to strike action.
The action is part of a long-running row over pay.
The airline says disruptions and delays are to be expected and it regrets the ongoing strike action.
However management believes 75% of flights will operate as normal.
Our teams do their best to limit the inconveniences for our passengers and we regret when this is not always possible due to limited resources. We are currently receiving a large amount of inquiries in regards to the strike. We do our best to assist as quickly as possible.— Air France (@airfrance) April 22, 2018
