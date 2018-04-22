One in four Air France flights to be cancelled due to strike

Back to World Home

Air France expects to cancel around 25% of its flights tomorrow, due to strike action.

The action is part of a long-running row over pay.

The airline says disruptions and delays are to be expected and it regrets the ongoing strike action.

However management believes 75% of flights will operate as normal.

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


Most Read in World