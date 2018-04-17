One dead as passenger jet makes frightening emergency landing in Philadelphia

Update 8.40pm: A federal investigator has said that one person died after a plane with engine failure made an emergency landing in Philadelphia.

National Transportation Safety Board Chairman Robert Sumwalt said that the engine will be shipped for a detailed examination.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the flight from New York to Dallas made an emergency landing after the crew reported damage to one of the engines, as well as the fuselage and at least one window.

Philadelphia's fire chief says that one person was taken to the hospital in critical condition and seven were treated for minor injuries.

Earlier: Frightening footage emerges as passenger jet makes emergency landing in Philadelphia

A Southwest Airlines plane has made an emergency landing at Philadelphia's airport with part of the covering from its left engine ripped off and a window damaged.

It was not immediately known if anyone on board was injured, and neither the airline nor the Federal Aviation Administration explained what went wrong.

Southwest said there were 143 passengers and five crew members on board the Boeing 737, which was heading from New York's LaGuardia Airport to Dallas' Love Field.

Passengers were seen walking off the plane onto the tarmac at the airport after landing at around 11:20am local time.

The Philadelphia airport tweeted that Flight 1380 "landed safely at PHL and passengers are being brought into the terminal".

The Federal Aviation Administration said that the plane landed after the crew reported damage to one of the plane's engines, along with the fuselage and at least one window.

Passenger Marty Martinez did a brief Facebook Live posting while wearing an oxygen mask. He posted, "Something is wrong with our plane! It appears we are going down! Emergency landing!! Southwest flight from NYC to Dallas!!"

After the plane landed, he posted photos of a damaged window near the engine.

News helicopter footage showed damage to the left engine and the tarmac covered with firefighting foam, although there were no signs of flames or smoke.

Tracking data from FlightAware.com shows the flight was heading west over New York's southern tier when it abruptly turned toward Philadelphia.

Southwest has about 700 planes, all of them 737s, including more than 500 737-700s like the one involved in Tuesday's emergency landing.

- PA and Digital Desk