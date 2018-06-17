One dead, 20 injured in shooting at New Jersey arts festival
A shooting incident at an all-night art festival in New Jersey has left one suspect dead and 20 people injured, a local prosecutor said.
Many of the 20 injured were treated for gunshot wounds, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri said Sunday morning.
Four of those, including a 13-year-old boy, were in critical condition.
A quick update from the scene of the #ArtAllNight shooting in Trenton, where 16 people were hit by gunfire overnight @NBCPhiladelphia One suspect believed to be dead, another in custody #Trenton pic.twitter.com/2YKjwGoQMB— Randy Gyllenhaal (@RandyGyllenhaal) June 17, 2018
He said that two suspects opened fire around 2:45am local time during the Art All Night festival in Trenton that showcases local art, music, food and films.
One of the suspects, a 33-year-old man, was killed. Another suspect is in custody.
Authorities say that about 1,000 people were in the area when the shooting started.
Trenton resident Angelo Nicolo told Philadelphia 6ABC-TV that he and his brother were at the event when they heard loud popping sounds.
He said people started running down the street.
“I saw two police officers escort a guy that got shot in the leg. They bandaged him up and whisked him away,” Mr Nicolo said
