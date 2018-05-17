Oklahoma woman killed by pack of seven small dogs

An Oklahoma woman was mauled to death by seven small dogs, most of them possibly a dachshund-terrier mix.

Authorities in the US state are investigating whether criminal charges should be filed following the incident.

Carter County Sheriff Chris Bryant said 52-year-old Tracy Garcia was killed last week near her home outside Ardmore, about 90 miles south of Oklahoma City.

Mr Bryant said the dogs each weighed less than 40lbs and that they belonged to one of Ms Garcia's neighbours.

Police shot one dog and the rest were put down at an animal shelter.

- PA