Official schedule of memorial services for George H.W. Bush released

Back to US World Home

The official schedule of memorial services for former President George H.W. Bush, who died on Friday at the age of 94, has been released.

The 41st President will lie in state in the rotunda at the US Capitol until Wednesday morning.

On Wednesday, family and friends will gather at the National Cathedral in Washington DC for a memorial service.

The former president will also lie in repose in Houston, before burial at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library in College Station, Texas.

Bush's wife Barbara, who died in April, and their daughter Robin, who died of leukaemia as a child, were also laid to rest on the library's grounds.

- Digital Desk

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in World