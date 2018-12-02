Official schedule of memorial services for George H.W. Bush released

The official schedule of memorial services for former President George H.W. Bush, who died on Friday at the age of 94, has been released.

The 41st President will lie in state in the rotunda at the US Capitol until Wednesday morning.

On Wednesday, family and friends will gather at the National Cathedral in Washington DC for a memorial service.

The former president will also lie in repose in Houston, before burial at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library in College Station, Texas.

Bush's wife Barbara, who died in April, and their daughter Robin, who died of leukaemia as a child, were also laid to rest on the library's grounds.

- Digital Desk