Officers visit Egypt to update family on investigation into student’s death

Officers investigating the death of a female engineering student have visited Egypt to update her family on the latest developments.

Mariam Moustafa was left in a coma after a street assault at about 8pm on February 20 before she was pronounced dead almost a month later.

The 18-year-old was allegedly punched several times during a confrontation with a group of six women in Parliament Street, Nottingham.

Mariam Moustafa in a coma before she died (Family handout/PA)

Nottinghamshire Police said all the evidence had now been passed to the Crown Prosecution Service and it will now make a decision on whether to charge any suspects.

Chief Superintendent Rob Griffin said: “We understand the depth of interest, sadness and concern in Egypt and in the UK over Mariam’s death, and remain committed to see that justice is done.

“Nottinghamshire Police, working closely with colleagues from the East Midlands Major Crime Unit, have carried out a thorough and professional investigation into this case.

“During the investigation we have meticulously gathered all of the available evidence and have been especially mindful throughout to thoroughly explore the perception that this attack may have been motivated by hate.”

Mr Griffin added: “We have now provided the Crown Prosecution Service with all of that evidence, so that they can now consider it and reach a decision over the next steps in the case.

“I have been in regular contact with Mariam’s family and their legal representative and the Foreign and Commonwealth Office has been in close touch with Egyptian authorities over the course of the last five months to keep them fully informed of the progress of the investigation.”

