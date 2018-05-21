Nurse dead in DR Congo as Ebola vaccination campaign begins

A nurse has died from Ebola in Bikoro, the rural town in the north-west of the Democratic Republic of the Congo where the outbreak began, as the country begins a vaccination campaign.

Health minister Oly Ilunga said the nurse's death brings the death toll to 27.

There are now 49 hemorrhagic fever cases: 22 confirmed as Ebola, 21 probable and six suspected.

Mr Ilunga said two patients have recovered from Ebola, returning home.

Congo's health delegation, including the health minister, and representatives of the World Health Organisation and United Nations, have arrived in Mbandaka, the north-western city of more than one million where Ebola has spread, to launch the vaccination campaign on Monday.

The ministry said it will take five days to target health care workers and 100 registered contacts in the city.

